× Expand Harry Gleason A family atmosphere featuring Rides, Games, Music and Great Food attract thousand to the Buchanan Community Carnival each year.

Remember how much fun you had as a kid? Rediscover life in small town America during Buchanan’s 67th annual Buchanan Community Carnival.

Explore our midway where you will find family oriented Games, Rides provided by Coles Amusements, and great Food including our trademark Carnival Burgers and world famous Fries!

Activities begin on Thursday, June 25th and run through Saturday, July 4th. (The Carnival is closed on Sunday, June 28th.) The fun begins at 6 p.m. each evening Carnival is open. Fireworks on Saturday, June 27th and Saturday, July 4th.