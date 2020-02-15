Bryan Koontz: Life Along the Blue Ridge

Grovewood Gallery presents a solo exhibition of landscape oil paintings by Asheville native Bryan Koontz. Employing traditional methods and archival materials, Bryan's aim is to produce works of art that will endure and be cherished for many generations. A deep appreciation for mountain culture, heritage, and scenery is reflected in his work. Notable projects include pen and ink drawings for the Mast General Store and artwork for Biltmore’s 2018 Christmas wine labels.