Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival

Bringing back the expansion of the Brushy Mountain Peach and Heritage Festival for 2024!

In addition to our crafters, demonstrations, and food trucks on Saturday, we are bringing back the “Peach Party!” All are invited to join us for some pre-Festival fun on Friday, July 26th, 5PM to 9PM. Grab a bite and a cold drink from the food trucks, and enjoy the live music!

The Brushy Mountain Peach and Heritage Festival is always the last Saturday in July, and for 2024 that is July 27th. The 2nd annual “Peach Party” will be on Friday, July 26th from 5PM to 9PM.

On July 27, 2019, the Brushy Mountain Community Center held its first annual Peach & Heritage Festival. It showcased local artisans, home-grown peaches, and Brushy Mountain's rich heritage. We invite you to join us on the last Saturday in July each year, in beautiful downtown Wilkesboro, to experience everything that Brushy Mountain has to offer. We hope your time spent with our community is as sweet as our peaches!