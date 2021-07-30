Broyhill Chamber Music Series presents Julian Gargiulo: Pianist with the Hair
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
July 30, Schaefer Center plus free livestream, 7pm
$35 in-person
A Violin Channel Event!
Commonly referred to as “Pianist with the Hair” because of his distinctive look, Julian Gargiulo is a renowned classical pianist and composer who performs all over the world, in prestigious venues from New York’s Carnegie Hall to Singapore’s Symphony Stage, interacting with his audience to provide a truly memorable experience. “Expect to revise any preconceived notions you have about classical music concerts. … Saturday Night Live meets Carnegie Hall” —Huffington Post