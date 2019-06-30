Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: The Trio Takes Form

Join us for the Broyhill Chamber Ensemble’s critically acclaimed Reflections Series International, as violinist Gil Morgenstern celebrates his 35th season as Artistic Director of the chamber music ensemble that has served as the cornerstone of the festival’s classical music programming. The opening concert, The Trio Takes Form, charts the progression of the popular trio form over 75 years, from Haydn to Beethoven to Mendelssohn.

$25 Adult

$22.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$10 Student/Child

Free Child ticket (17 and under) with purchase of Adult ticket