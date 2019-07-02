Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide

The Broyhill Chamber Ensemble and its Reflections Series International continues with Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide. The program compares and contrasts the end of one compositional era and the beginning of a new one over the span of 50 years, featuring works by Beethoven, Schubert and Schumann.

$25 Adult

$22.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$10 Student/Child

Free Child ticket (17 and under) with purchase of Adult ticket