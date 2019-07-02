Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide

to Google Calendar - Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide - 2019-07-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide - 2019-07-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide - 2019-07-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide - 2019-07-02 19:00:00

Rosen Concert Hall 813 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

The Broyhill Chamber Ensemble and its Reflections Series International continues with Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide. The program compares and contrasts the end of one compositional era and the beginning of a new one over the span of 50 years, featuring works by Beethoven, Schubert and Schumann.

$25 Adult

$22.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$10 Student/Child

Free Child ticket (17 and under) with purchase of Adult ticket

Info

Rosen Concert Hall 813 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
8008412787
to Google Calendar - Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide - 2019-07-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide - 2019-07-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide - 2019-07-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide - 2019-07-02 19:00:00