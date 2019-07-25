Broadway’s Next Hit Musical

Valborg Theatre 480 Howard St, North Carolina 28607

Every song is fresh. Every scene is new. Every night is different. It is all improvised, and it is all funny. The hysterical Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is the only unscripted theatrical awards show. Master improvisers gather made-up song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, humor, and laughter.

$25 Adult

$22.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$10 Student

Free Child (17 and under) with purchase of Adult ticket

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance
8008412787
