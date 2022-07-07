Whose Line Is It Anyway? meets The Tony Awards. Every song is fresh. Every scene is new. Every night is different. It is all improvised and it’s all funny. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is the only unscripted theatrical awards show. Audience members write down made-up song titles and master improvisers gather the suggestions and present them as “nominated songs” for the coveted PHONY Award, creating spontaneous scenes and songs filled with great dancing, catchy melodies, and tons of laughter. The audience votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns that song into a full-blown improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, and plot twists galore.