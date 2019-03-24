Ballad Health Foundation and Consumer Credit Union, along with more than a dozen local youth and special guests straight from the Broadway stage, proudly present an afternoon of great entertainment. It’s an afternoon of song and dance to raise awareness of the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The youth are chosen from a series of auditions held earlier in the year to recruit young performers from across the 20-county region served by the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

Don’t miss this memorable afternoon when Broadway Comes to Greeneville!

All proceeds from this performance benefit the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.