BRMAA National Juried Photo Show

The 2019 BRMAA National Juried Show is open to all photographers, both amateur and professional, and all original photographic media, including film and digital images. The 2019 National Juried Photography Show Judge is nationally recognized photographer David Akoubian. Monetary prizes totaling $3,000 will be awarded including $750 for Best of Show. Entry deadline is April 12, 2019. Opening reception is July 27, 5-7pm.