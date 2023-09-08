Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

to

Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201

Established in 2001, the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival celebrates Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia’s music heritage as the birthplace of country music. Showcasing the very best in Appalachian roots music and beyond, the event honors the legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their far-reaching influence on the soundtrack of today.

Info

Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - 2023-09-08 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - 2023-09-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - 2023-09-08 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - 2023-09-08 00:00:00 ical