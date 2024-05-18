Brewridge Music Festival
Mountain Lake Lodge 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke, Virginia 24136
×
Brewridge Music Festival
Save the date for Mountain Lake's Annual Brewridge Music Festival. Bring family and friends for an afternoon full of Bands, Beers, and Brats! Come enjoy Virginia's best craft beer with live musical performances!
The BrewRidge Package Includes:
- 1 Night Lodging of your choice (for additional nights or large parties, give us a call to reserve!)
- Breakfast
- Admission to BrewRidge Festival
- Full Tasting Ticket (Includes 5 12oz. Beverages)
Info
Mountain Lake Lodge 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke, Virginia 24136
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink