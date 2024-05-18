Brewridge Music Festival

Mountain Lake Lodge 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke, Virginia 24136

Save the date for Mountain Lake's Annual Brewridge Music Festival. Bring family and friends for an afternoon full of Bands, Beers, and Brats! Come enjoy Virginia's best craft beer with live musical performances!

The BrewRidge Package Includes:

  • 1 Night Lodging of your choice (for additional nights or large parties, give us a call to reserve!)
  • Breakfast
  • Admission to BrewRidge Festival
  • Full Tasting Ticket (Includes 5 12oz. Beverages)

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
540-626-7121
