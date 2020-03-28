Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival

Google Calendar - Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival - 2020-03-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival - 2020-03-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival - 2020-03-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival - 2020-03-28 00:00:00

Miller Park 928 Market St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

It's Back! The most unique beer festival in Chattanooga! Returning for the 4th year, we are moving to a bigger location to add even more beer and food! Mark your calendar now for March 28th, 2020 at Miller Park! All proceeds benefit the projects of the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club, including an all-inclusive playground at Rivermont Elementary School!

Info

Miller Park 928 Market St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Google Calendar - Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival - 2020-03-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival - 2020-03-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival - 2020-03-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival - 2020-03-28 00:00:00