All About Brew Golf Tournament
Wintergreen Resort Wintergreen Virginia , Wintergreen, Virginia 22958-0706
Wintergreen Resort is partnering with regional beweries for a 2019 Golf Tournament that will be a huge family weekend event, including activities for the kids. This event will be a fun competition that supports Adipsy (www.adipsy.org) and is open to all players competing in different flights, as well as pitting local and regional breweries against each other contending for the Brewer's Cup Trophy.
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Sports