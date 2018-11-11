Multi-platinum global superstar, Bret Michaels, turned his passion for music into a multi-faceted brand that encompasses touring, Reality TV, legendary songs, and product endorsements, all supported and followed by three generations of loyal fans.

As the front man of the rock band, Poison, Michaels helped define the rock-n-roll scene on the Sunset Strip. He sang hits including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” and “Look What the Cat Dragged In.” Equally successful, Bret’s solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums, with Custom Built reaching #1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock list. He launched a new career in reality television, starring in Rock of Love on VH1 and The Celebrity Apprentice.

Michaels has had a profound influence on the music industry, both with Poison and currently as a solo artist. His career has spanned a quarter-century and his legendary hits have led to more than 40 million records being sold worldwide.