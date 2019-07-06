Brenda Pinnick, 3rd Qtr Artist-in-Residence
The Art Center Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association Roanoke, Virginia
As a lover of color, representational artist, Brenda Pinnick, uses subtle shifts in color temperature and saturation to communicate her beautiful, artistic visions onto canvas. She paints en plein air, exploring shapes, lines, color, value and depth to create visually stunning versions of what her artistic eye sees. Opening reception is July 27, 5-7pm.
Info
The Art Center Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions