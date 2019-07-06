Brenda Pinnick, 3rd Qtr Artist-in-Residence

to Google Calendar - Brenda Pinnick, 3rd Qtr Artist-in-Residence - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brenda Pinnick, 3rd Qtr Artist-in-Residence - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brenda Pinnick, 3rd Qtr Artist-in-Residence - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Brenda Pinnick, 3rd Qtr Artist-in-Residence - 2019-07-06 10:00:00

The Art Center Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association Roanoke, Virginia

As a lover of color, representational artist, Brenda Pinnick, uses subtle shifts in color temperature and saturation to communicate her beautiful, artistic visions onto canvas. She paints en plein air, exploring shapes, lines, color, value and depth to create visually stunning versions of what her artistic eye sees. Opening reception is July 27, 5-7pm.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
706-851-7036
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Brenda Pinnick, 3rd Qtr Artist-in-Residence - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brenda Pinnick, 3rd Qtr Artist-in-Residence - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brenda Pinnick, 3rd Qtr Artist-in-Residence - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Brenda Pinnick, 3rd Qtr Artist-in-Residence - 2019-07-06 10:00:00