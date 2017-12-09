Bramwell Christmas Home Tour

Tour of Homes normally is the second Saturday in December, starting at 5:00 pm and closing a 8:00 pm. Tickets can usually be purchased that day at the Bramwell Presbyterian Church for $15. Contact: Betty Goins (304) 248-8381. A costumed interpreter will guide visitors though the historic house on the tour. Reservations are not required for the Christmas Homes Tour and there will be no advance ticket sales.

Bramwell Gov. Mailing Address: Bramwell Town Hall, Bramwell, WV 24715. Reservations are not required. Bramwell is located on US Rt. 52 North approximately 8 minutes from Bluefield, WV.