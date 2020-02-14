The Bra and Panty Club

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents THE BRA & PANTY CLUB, Feb 14-22 at UNG-Gainesville’s Ed Cabell Theatre. Addy has worked for three years in the Lingerie Department of the best department store in the second-best mall in town... and it was supposed to be a temporary after-graduation job! THE BRA & PANTY CLUB follows Addy as she copes with ridiculous characters, office politics, an unexpected Prince Charming—and discovers that really, Sleeping Beauty should just wake up. A world premiere of a Gay H. Hammond script. Rated PG.

Tickets are $18-20 for adults, $16-18 for seniors, and $12-14 for students, and are available at GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or by calling the box office at 678-717-3624.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is a nationally-acclaimed collaboration of the University of North Georgia, Brenau University, theatre professionals, and the Northeast Georgia community.