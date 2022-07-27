Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2022

For five decades, Boz Scaggs has mined a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential ’70s albums as Moments, Boz Scaggs & Band, My Time, Slow Dancer, and 1976’s Silk Degrees, the latter of which spawned three Top 40 hit singles: “It's Over,” “Lido Shuffle,” and the Grammy-winning “Lowdown.” Silk Degrees was followed by the albums Down Two then Left and Middle Man, introducing such hit singles as “Breakdown Dead Ahead,” “Jo Jo,” and “Look What You've Done to Me.” Scaggs’ appearance marks his first return to the festival since 2013.