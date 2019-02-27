Boys Home Quilt Raffle

Boys Home of Virginia 414 Boys Home Rd., Roanoke, Virginia 24426

You can make a difference in the life of a young man! By purchasing a raffle ticket, you're helping provide education, housing, and basic living expenses for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability.

This beautiful blue quilt is a modified Around the World pattern. It measures 90.5" x 99" and fits a queen-sized bed. Executive Director Donnie Wheatley's sister, Phyllis Gibson, made and donated the quilt.

Please help us reach our goal of $5,000, and help give every young man in our care a second chance at success!

Purchase tickets here: https://go.rallyup.com/boyshomequiltraffle

Boys Home of Virginia 414 Boys Home Rd., Roanoke, Virginia 24426
Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts
