Bourbon & Beers Dinner

Join us for an evening of dinner, tastings and socializing. The Lost Paddle at ACE Adventure Resort is putting together a wonderful menu featuring pairings with bourbon and craft beer from our event partners Smooth Ambler and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

Smooth Ambler will be offering tastings of their Contradiction Bourbon, Old Scout Bourbon and Old Scout Single Barrel Rye Whiskey. Greenbrier Valley will be showcasing a selection of their West Virginia made craft beer.

Your ticket includes dinner, three 2oz tastings from Smooth Ambler and three 5oz draft tastings from GVBC.