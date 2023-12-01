Botetourt Chamber Tinsel Trail

× Expand Botetourt Chamber of Commerce

Welcome to the 4th Annual Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Tinsel Trail, presented by First Bank​.

We invite you to experience the magic of beautifully decorated trees, specially designed by local businesses and organizations. Opening night is set for Friday, December 1st at 6:00 pm in historic downtown Fincastle. Step back in time and walk the Tinsel Trail to view the beauty of the trees highlighting the evening in this historic setting. The decorated trees will remain on display through the month of December!

We are excited to announce that we will have food on opening night. Not only will the Fincastle Café​ and 1772 Rooftop on Main​ be open for business, but we are delighted to have Donnie D's​ and Outside the Box​ here too! There will be a lot of great choices for everyone that attends!

The Botetourt County Historical Society & Museum​ will also be holding their holiday open house on opening night of the Tinsel Trail!

We invite you to sponsor a tree and decorate it. Trees may be purchased for $250 by selecting ▶ "Registration".

Decorator's may select from a list of dates prior to opening night to decorate their tree.