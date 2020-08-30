Botetourt Art Market

This year our kick-off event for Open Studios Botetourt is an art market at the Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia 24090 from 1 PM-5 PM.. There will also be open air artist demonstrations and Botetourt artists will have fine art and crafts for sale under the big tent. There is plenty of room for social distancing. The event is free.

additional information and directions can be obtained on the facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaMountain Vineyards. and https://openstudiosbotetourt.com.