A short-form documentary film festival celebrating life in Appalachia!

Friday, February 23 & 24, 2024 Friday at 7 p.m. / Lobby doors open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday times TBA

Regular $12* - access to both Friday & Saturday events.

*inclusive of tax & fees

All Ages (children under age of 17 must be accompanied by parent/legal guardian)

General Admission (non-reserved) Seating

The 3rd Annual BooneDocs Film Fest presents a series of short form documentary films that share and celebrate life in Appalachia. This program will include the full slate of documentaries, filmmaker Q&A, and on-stage award presentations for "Judges' Choice" and "People's Choice" at the conclusion.

For 2024, the festival expands to include programming on Friday evening Feb. 23 at 7PM with featured artist of 2024 BooneDocs, Elaine McMillion Sheldon, and a screening of their feature-length documentary “King Coal” (2023), followed by a discussion and Q&A with the filmmaker. This screening is FREE & open to the public.