Book Signing for Newly Released tribute to America's Southern Appalachian Mountains, "Mountain Blue"

Blowing Rock, NC - Brevard, NC authors and photographers Les and Janet Saucier will be signing copies of their new book "Mountain Blue, the Beauty and Grandeur of America's Southern Appalachian Mountains" on Saturday, November 17, 2018, from 11am to 3pm at My Mountain Home, 120 Maple Road, Blowing Rock, NC. The book signing is part of My Mountain's "Holiday Open House."

"Mountain Blue" is a coffee-table style book featuring more than 150 vivid color original photographs taken by the authors over two decades. The book includes narrative about how the ancient Southern Appalachian Mountains were formed and other written tributes to characteristics that make the mountains like no other place in the world, such as the blue mist that is unique and so well known.

"Janet and I wanted to share our vision of what's its like to be in this special place," said Les Saucier a veteran photographer and teacher of photography. "There's no where else on earth like it. As we say in the book 'the mountains call to your heart'."

My Mountain Home, which offers unique home decor, gifts, furniture and local and regional artisans' wares, will be kicking off the holidays with its "Holiday Open House" the same day. The store is located in the old Christian Science Society Church, which the owner, Janelle Havner, restored and transformed into My Mountain Home in 2017.

For information about Mountain Blue, published by Lydia Inglett Publishing Ltd and Starbooks, and its authors, visit www.saucierphoto.com or www.starbooks.biz. For information about the book signing, contact My Mountain Home at (828) 434-5240.