Book of Mamaw

Long-time Barter Theatre Acting Company member, Eugene Wolf’s one-man show of stories, songs and sketches about growing up with Bernice Rader, his Church of Christ grandmother who recognized Eugene’s love of performing at an early age (two years old) and guided him on his way. An unorthodox story of a woman who tried to capture Patty Hearst and once advised her grandson that if he was going to make it in show business, he’d better “Get a dress and wear it!” A beautiful tale of a surprising spiritual path full of love, kindness, compassion and music.

Eugene Wolf has been performing since he was two years old, when he won his first talent contest at the Capitol Theatre in Greeneville, Tennessee. Wolf studied music and theater at the University of Tennessee and worked for The Road Company, a professional acting ensemble in Johnson City, Tennessee that was the first group of American artists to visit Bashkiria, Russia in 1994. Many will recognize him as one half of The Brother Boys, a critically acclaimed duo he and Ed Snodderly formed over 30 years ago. The Brother Boys are featured on the album On Top of Old Smoky: New Old-time Smoky Mountain Music alongside Dolly Parton. For two decades Wolf has been a member of the Acting Company of Barter Theatre where he originated the role of A. P. Carter in the play “Keep On the Sunny Side.” In 2013 he traveled again to Russia to collaborate with Russian musicians on American spirituals and recorded a CD, Where We’ll Never Grow Old. Wolf has adapted his years of songs, photographs, and musings into a heartfelt, hilarious, one man show paying homage to the person who has influenced his life the most, his Mamaw.