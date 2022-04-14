× Expand Vicki Lane Author Vicki Lane will read from and discuss her book at this event.

Book Discussion and Reading: And the Crows Took Their Eyes, with author Vicki Lane

10:00am-10:30am- Book club discussion

10:30am-11:00am- Break and set up for author event

11:00am-noon- Author presentation

From the publisher: “In bitterly divided western North Carolina, Confederate troops execute thirteen men and boys suspected of Unionism. The Shelton Laurel Massacre, as it came to be known, is a microcosm of the horrors of civil war—neighbor against neighbor and violence at one’s own front door. Told by those who lived it—the colonel’s wife, a helpless witness; the jealous second-in-command who gives the fatal order; the canny mountain woman who cares only for her people and her land; the conscript, a haunted man seeking redemption; and the mute girl, whose folk magic yields an unexpected result—these voices offer an intimate glimpse into the lives of five people tangled in history’s web, caught up together in love and hate.”

This book is available to order at a 20% discount from Black Mountain book store Sassafras-on-Sutton. Let SoS staff know that you are ordering the book for the Swannanoa Valley book club.

Where: Education Room of the Black Mountain Public Library (105 N. Dougherty St., Black Mountain, NC)

Cost: FREE for all, but we ask that you register ahead of time so as to prevent crowding.

Covid: Masking at these events is strongly encouraged but not required.

Register here: https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/swannanoa-valley-book-club-series/