Book Club Discussion and Author Reading: Unraveling the Spreading Cloth of Time: Indigenous Thoughts Concerning the Universe with author Marijo Moore

A book club discussion will take place from 10:00-10:30am, followed by a short break. The author then presents from 11:00am to noon. From the Publisher: Exploring Quantum physics in relation to Indigenous peoples’ understanding of the spiritual universe, this anthology includes writings from 40 Native writers from various nations. “Unraveling the Spreading Cloth of Time, MariJo Moore and Trace DeMeyer’s brilliant anthology, explores an uncanny tension between Indigenous understandings of a moral, interconnected universe and the edges of western science and philosophy that -in time- come to the same conclusion.” —- Dr. Phillip J. Deloria, Carroll Smith-Rosenberg Collegiate Professor of History and American Studies, University of Michigan, author of Playing Indian and coauthor of The Native Americans

Location: Education Room of the Black Mountain Public Library (105 N. Dougherty Street)

Cost: Free, but the museum asks that attendees RSVP ahead of time