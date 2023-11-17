Bon Secours Festival of Trees

The 38th annual Festival of Trees will bring the 2023 holiday season to life! Spectacularly decorated trees line the entranceway of two hotels in downtown Greenville, giving visitors and community members the chance to experience the magic of the holidays. View trees November 17 thru December 25 at Courtyard Marriott Downtown and Hyatt Regency Greenville.

All proceeds will assist with transitioning the Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center to the nexus of a Cancer Program.