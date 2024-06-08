× Expand BoCo Parks & Recreation

Botetourt County Parks & Recreation and the Department of Wildlife Resources partnered to present the 3rd annual BOCO WILD, a celebration and expo of outdoor recreation in the great Botetourt area, on June 8, 2024, at Buchanan Town Park.

Previously known as the Botetourt Fishing Carnival, BOCO WILD will encompass a diverse array of outdoor interests— all are welcome to explore a wide range of activities including our historically popular community tradition of fishing instruction, as well as wildlife education, hunting safety, hiking, river activities, boating education and so much more. We saw over 650 people in attendance, making this event a HUGE success!