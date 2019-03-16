The Bob’s at Sourwood Cafe

Sourwood Cafe 60 North Gate Station Dr, Georgia 30148

“The Bob’s” - Bob Knysz (mandolin) and Bob Putnam (guitar) - members of the 2016 nominee for GA Music Bluegrass/Americana band of the year Band - 8th of January - (www.bobknysz.com). No cover charge. Enjoy live Modern Bluegrass/Americana music while you dine. Chef Rick Stack is doing Classy Casual Cuisine right here in the Mountains of North Georgia. Less that 50 miles from BlueRidge, GA

Sourwood Cafe 60 North Gate Station Dr, Georgia 30148
Concerts & Live Music
470-695-3600
