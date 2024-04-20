× Expand Mauldin Blues & Jazz Festival

Saturday | April 20, 2024

2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

FREE ENTRY

Join us for a weekend of Bites, Blues & Jazz! Formerly known as Pizza, Blues & Jazz, this annual event will now feature a variety of your favorite restaurants and food trucks, complete with live blues and jazz music. Sink your teeth into the tastiest food around, wash it down with cold beer and wine, and groove to some live blues and jazz bands!