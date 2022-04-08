× Expand BRMAA Writers' Conference Logo

The Blue Ridge Writers’ Conference mission is to educate, inform and inspire writers. In 2022, we are proud to Julie Gwinn as our keynote speaker alongside several other talented authors for two days full of literary knowledge. Throughout the conference, writers will network with fellow writers, expand their knowledge base and learn to hone their skills in various breakout sessions. The 24th Annual Conference begins with a Workshop Intensive held on Friday, April 8th from 10:30am-2:30pm. Writers’ Conference sessions begin at 9am on Saturday, April 9th.