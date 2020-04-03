The Blue Ridge Writers’ Conference mission is to educate, inform and inspire writers. In 2020, we are proud to host award-winning author Melissa Fay Greene as our keynote speaker alongside several other talented authors (including G. Wayne Clough, Secretary Emeritus of the Smithsonian Institution) for a two days full of literary knowledge. Throughout the conference, writers will network with fellow writers, expand their knowledge base and learn to hone their skills in various breakout sessions. The 23rd Annual Conference begins with a Workshop Intensive held on Friday, April 3rd from 10:30am-2:30pm and a Writers’ Meet & Greet will take place Friday evening at 5pm. Writers’ Conference sessions begin at 9am on Saturday, April 4th. Book sales from our conference speakers and member writers will also be made available throughout conference events.