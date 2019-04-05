The Blue Ridge Writers’ Conference mission is to educate, inform and inspire writers. During this conference writers will network with fellow writers, expand their markets and learn to hone their skills in various break out sessions. The 21st annual conference begins with a Workshop Intensive held on Friday, April 5 from 10:30am-2:30pm. A Writers’ Meet and Greet will take place Friday evening at 5pm. Writers’ Conference sessions begin on Saturday, April 6 from 9am-5pm. Books sales from our conference speakers and member writers will also be made available both.