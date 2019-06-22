BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS WINE & JAZZ FESTIVAL
Mercier Orchards 8660 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
We will be offering a diversity of wines from around the world, including those made locally in North Georgia and the North Carolina region. Enjoy delicious food prepared locally and listen to top jazz performers also from the region. Purchase wine by the glass or bottle and bring your blanket and lawn chairs to relax in while listening to great music.
Info
Mercier Orchards 8660 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map