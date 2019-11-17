Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association Holiday Show & Sale

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Come shop for that perfect holiday gift, one that is creative and unique.  We will have a multitude of artistic and handcrafted items for sale, all made from our member artists.  So whether it is jewelry, pottery, paintings, or anything in between, we have that unique gift for your holidays. 

