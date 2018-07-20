The 2nd annual Blue Ridge Herb Lore Gathering will be held on the beautiful campus of Ferrum College in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This wellness and healing experience is like no other. Learn from herbalists whose expertise draws from Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Wise Woman Tradition, regional customs, as well as Rastafarian beliefs. Experience onsite acupuncture, the best vendors in the region, catered food by Potted Plants of Blacksburg, and morning yoga.