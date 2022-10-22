Blue Ridge Folklife Festival 2022

For 47 years on the fourth Saturday of October, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has brought together a host of musicians, moonshiners, craftspeople, cooks, motorheads, mule jumpers, horse pullers, coon dog racers, antique tractor buffs, and old-time gamers for a celebration of the rich heritage and traditions of the region. Our festival participants are the real thing, sharing folk traditions that have been a part of their families and/or communities for years.

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is the largest regional event of its kind in Virginia, and there’s nothing like it in the Commonwealth. We feature performers, artisans, foods, and activities not found at typical craft shows, fairs, and festivals. The New York Times has called the BRFF “thoroughly authentic.” Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute & Museum (the official State Center for Blue Ridge Folklore) coordinates the festival. It is a “Major Venue” on the Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.

Covering much of the Ferrum College campus and Ferrum’s 1800 living history farm museum, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is handicap accessible. It is a rain or shine event. Parking is free, and ticket sales go toward offsetting the costs of staging the festival and other Blue Ridge Institute programs.

Horse Pulls, Mule Jumping Contests, Coon Dog Contests, Traditional Crafts, Country Foods, Blue Ridge Roots Music, Moonshiner Still & Storytelling, Kid’s Folk Games, Custom & Vintage Cars, Sheep Herding Demos, Threshing & Baling Demos, Vintage Tractors & Engines, Log Skidding Contests and More!