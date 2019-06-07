Blue Ridge Fiber Fest
Alleghany County Fairgrounds 1375 US HWY 21 North, Sparta, North Carolina 28675
This area of northwest North Carolina and Southwest Virginia is deeply steeped in the tradition of the fiber arts. Set among the mountains, just a few miles off the Blue Ridge Parkway, Sparta offers a small town quaintness, not far from bigger cities and a more metropolis-like atmosphere.
The festival focus is first upon the farmer. Animals on display for their beautiful fiber, surrounded by their shepherds who can speak for them and educate a curious public. We provided services for farmers as well. From shearing to product photography, we are dedicated to the enhancement of your business and the growth of the family farm.