Blue Ridge Fiber Fest

This area of northwest North Carolina and Southwest Virginia is deeply steeped in the tradition of the fiber arts. Set among the mountains, just a few miles off the Blue Ridge Parkway, Sparta offers a small town quaintness, not far from bigger cities and a more metropolis-like atmosphere.

The festival focus is first upon the farmer. Animals on display for their beautiful fiber, surrounded by their shepherds who can speak for them and educate a curious public. We provided services for farmers as well. From shearing to product photography, we are dedicated to the enhancement of your business and the growth of the family farm.