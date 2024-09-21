Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival

SAVE THE DATE......

13TH ANNUAL BLUE RIDGE BLUES & BBQ FESTIVAL

Saturday, September 21st, 2024

GATES WILL OPEN AT 11:30 AM

Downtown Blue Ridge sets the stage as a fantastic backdrop and venue location for a perfect early fall event. The leaves change with cooler days and crisp evenings inviting outdoor activities! The sounds of Blues music and the sweet smell of BBQ from local and regional cookers will fill the air as families and groups of friends enjoy this unique setting and event.

DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS EVENT: NO PETS, NO COOLERS, & NO SMOKING

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
