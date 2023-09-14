Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival

Downtown Blue Ridge West Main & Church St, Blue Ridge, Georgia

Downtown Blue Ridge sets the stage as a fantastic back drop and venue location for a perfect early fall event. The leaves start to change with cooler days and crisp evenings that invite outdoor activities! The sounds of Blues music and the sweet smell of BBQ from local and regional cookers will fill the air as families and groups of friends enjoy this unique setting and event.

$10 Admission, 12 & under FREE

Thursday September 9/14/23

  • 5:30 – 7:30 PM
  • The official kick off party for the Blue Ridge Blues Weekend
  • Free Food and Beverage
  • Fannin County Chamber of Commerce
  • Business After Hours
  • Smokin E’s BBQ & Tipping Point Brewery
  • 322 W. Main St – Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Friday 9/15/23

  • 5:30-10:00 PM
  • Train Ride & Block Party
  • Fully Catered Meal & Drinks
  • Food Catered by Angel Fire 7 BBQ
  • 2023 Kiwanis Blues Train
  • https://blueridgekiwanis.org/events/blues-train
  • At the Blue Ridge Scenic Train Depot, Downtown Blue Ridge, GA

Saturday 9/16/23

  • 2023 Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival
  • Gates Open at 11:30 AM
  • Music Starts at 12:00 PM
  • Live Music from 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
  • $10 at Gate. Children under 12 Free
  • https://blueridgebluesandbbq.com/
  • 400 W. Main St – Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
