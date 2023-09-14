Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival

× Expand Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ

Downtown Blue Ridge sets the stage as a fantastic back drop and venue location for a perfect early fall event. The leaves start to change with cooler days and crisp evenings that invite outdoor activities! The sounds of Blues music and the sweet smell of BBQ from local and regional cookers will fill the air as families and groups of friends enjoy this unique setting and event.

$10 Admission, 12 & under FREE

Thursday September 9/14/23

5:30 – 7:30 PM

The official kick off party for the Blue Ridge Blues Weekend

Free Food and Beverage

Fannin County Chamber of Commerce

Business After Hours

Smokin E’s BBQ & Tipping Point Brewery

322 W. Main St – Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Friday 9/15/23

5:30-10:00 PM

Train Ride & Block Party

Fully Catered Meal & Drinks

Food Catered by Angel Fire 7 BBQ

2023 Kiwanis Blues Train

https://blueridgekiwanis.org/events/blues-train

At the Blue Ridge Scenic Train Depot, Downtown Blue Ridge, GA

Saturday 9/16/23