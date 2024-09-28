Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival: Fall Fest
to
Sam Michael's Park 235 Sam Michael's Lane, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia 25425
The Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival: Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th, 2024 at beautiful Sam Michael's Park in Harpers Ferry, WV! Located at the Columns, beautiful wooded area. Free admission, 70+ Blue Ridge artisans with 100% handcrafted gifts, live music, and food trucks!
Congratulations to the following artists accepted for the Fall Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival! We're totally full for vendors. (Email MIchelle at wvblueridgefestival@gmail.com for the waitlist!)
- Wild Rose Soap Co: Michelle Kwiatkowski (organizer)
- Drakiln Glass: Mike Powers (organizer)
- Shade's Farm: Curt Shade
- Panhandle Cottage Goods: Luisa Bender Smith (organizer)
- Abbey & James Horner: wood working
- For the Birds: bird seed wreaths and gifts
- E3D Printing Studio: 3D printed gifts
- Erika Marie Ceramics: pottery
- Bobby Croft Studios: pottery
- Woodshop Pottery: pottery
- Woodchuckers Woodworks LLC: woodworking
- My Dog & Me Bakery and Boutique
- Washington Street Artists Studio: pottery
- Wild & Wonderful WV Workshop
- Fibers N Nature
- Kat Turner Fine Art
- Torch & Thread/Crystal Flipz Designs
- Shenandoah Metal Fab
- Manda's Crafty Corner
- Regenia Carder: resin gifts/jewelry
- Loop Creative: resin/ceramics
- Mountain Mama Merch
- Twisted Drips: resin
- Madie's Quality Creations: clay jewelry
- Nannu's Wreath Shop: wreaths
- TM Leathercraft
- Willows and Wool
- TJ's Tumblers
- Rachel's Stained Glass
- Pink Buggy Designs
- Fur & Bers
- Moonlighting Pens
- Jani's Jewels
- Amanda's Designs
- Lundy Design
- Young Artist (Maria Greenwood family)
- Leigh Anne Cassell: drawings
- Hammer Glamour 925: jewelry
- Rocky Bottom Farm
- True Faith Creationz: sea glass jewelry and gifts
- Nadya's Art Gallery
- Can't Afford Diamonds
- Grace's Family Farm
- The Glass Suitcase
- Laser Tek Creations LLC
- JD Woodoworking
- Bob Soule' Art
- Fioland Terraria
- PJ Designs
- Farmhouse Bakery LLC: young artist
- Picture This Plus
- Unbroken Publishing, LLC
- Jennifer Ransom Art
- Faint Hope Designs
- Aunt Beans Gourmet POpcorn
- Harpers Ferry Chocolatier
- The Awesome Quilt
- Pearl's Crafts & Homegoods
- DJ's Door Decor
- Sweet Homeplace
- Uniquely Yours
- Julie Gross Paintings
- The Sagebrush Shack
- Quail & Cardinal
- Essential Balms
Food trucks:
- Fried Rite 4U
- Travelin' Toms Coffee
- Kona Ice of Martinsburg
- Fed Up Food Truck
- Titan BBQ
- Tacos Mixto Food Truck
- La Cocina WV
- Papa's Chicken & Ribs Catering Co.
Nonprofit: Caroline Orr: Girl Scout Troop
Music: 11am to 1pm: Stephen Wade Crouse
1pm to 3pm: Dan Cronin: The Back Porch String Band
Craggy Island: 3pm to 5pm
C.Fisher? Flag performer