The Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival: Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th, 2024 at beautiful Sam Michael's Park in Harpers Ferry, WV! Located at the Columns, beautiful wooded area. Free admission, 70+ Blue Ridge artisans with 100% handcrafted gifts, live music, and food trucks!

Congratulations to the following artists accepted for the Fall Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival! We're totally full for vendors. (Email MIchelle at wvblueridgefestival@gmail.com for the waitlist!)

Wild Rose Soap Co: Michelle Kwiatkowski (organizer)

Drakiln Glass: Mike Powers (organizer)

Shade's Farm: Curt Shade

Panhandle Cottage Goods: Luisa Bender Smith (organizer)

Abbey & James Horner: wood working

For the Birds: bird seed wreaths and gifts

E3D Printing Studio: 3D printed gifts

Erika Marie Ceramics: pottery

Bobby Croft Studios: pottery

Woodshop Pottery: pottery

Woodchuckers Woodworks LLC: woodworking

My Dog & Me Bakery and Boutique

Washington Street Artists Studio: pottery

Wild & Wonderful WV Workshop

Fibers N Nature

Kat Turner Fine Art

Torch & Thread/Crystal Flipz Designs

Shenandoah Metal Fab

Manda's Crafty Corner

Regenia Carder: resin gifts/jewelry

Loop Creative: resin/ceramics

Mountain Mama Merch

Twisted Drips: resin

Madie's Quality Creations: clay jewelry

Nannu's Wreath Shop: wreaths

TM Leathercraft

Willows and Wool

TJ's Tumblers

Rachel's Stained Glass

Pink Buggy Designs

Fur & Bers

Moonlighting Pens

Jani's Jewels

Amanda's Designs

Lundy Design

Young Artist (Maria Greenwood family)

Leigh Anne Cassell: drawings

Hammer Glamour 925: jewelry

Rocky Bottom Farm

True Faith Creationz: sea glass jewelry and gifts

Nadya's Art Gallery

Can't Afford Diamonds

Grace's Family Farm

The Glass Suitcase

Laser Tek Creations LLC

JD Woodoworking

Bob Soule' Art

Fioland Terraria

PJ Designs

Farmhouse Bakery LLC: young artist

Picture This Plus

Unbroken Publishing, LLC

Jennifer Ransom Art

Faint Hope Designs

Aunt Beans Gourmet POpcorn

Harpers Ferry Chocolatier

The Awesome Quilt

Pearl's Crafts & Homegoods

DJ's Door Decor

Sweet Homeplace

Uniquely Yours

Julie Gross Paintings

The Sagebrush Shack

Quail & Cardinal

Essential Balms

Food trucks:

Fried Rite 4U

Travelin' Toms Coffee

Kona Ice of Martinsburg

Fed Up Food Truck

Titan BBQ

Tacos Mixto Food Truck

La Cocina WV

Papa's Chicken & Ribs Catering Co.

Nonprofit: Caroline Orr: Girl Scout Troop

Music: 11am to 1pm: Stephen Wade Crouse

1pm to 3pm: Dan Cronin: The Back Porch String Band

Craggy Island: 3pm to 5pm

C.Fisher? Flag performer