Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival: Fall Fest

Sam Michael's Park 235 Sam Michael's Lane, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia 25425

The Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival: Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th, 2024 at beautiful Sam Michael's Park in Harpers Ferry, WV! Located at the Columns, beautiful wooded area. Free admission, 70+ Blue Ridge artisans with 100% handcrafted gifts, live music, and food trucks!

Congratulations to the following artists accepted for the Fall Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival! We're totally full for vendors. (Email MIchelle at wvblueridgefestival@gmail.com for the waitlist!)

  • Wild Rose Soap Co: Michelle Kwiatkowski (organizer)
  • Drakiln Glass: Mike Powers (organizer)
  • Shade's Farm: Curt Shade
  • Panhandle Cottage Goods: Luisa Bender Smith (organizer)
  • Abbey & James Horner: wood working
  • For the Birds: bird seed wreaths and gifts
  • E3D Printing Studio: 3D printed gifts
  • Erika Marie Ceramics: pottery
  • Bobby Croft Studios: pottery
  • Woodshop Pottery: pottery
  • Woodchuckers Woodworks LLC: woodworking
  • My Dog & Me Bakery and Boutique
  • Washington Street Artists Studio: pottery
  • Wild & Wonderful WV Workshop
  • Fibers N Nature
  • Kat Turner Fine Art
  • Torch & Thread/Crystal Flipz Designs
  • Shenandoah Metal Fab
  • Manda's Crafty Corner
  • Regenia Carder: resin gifts/jewelry
  • Loop Creative: resin/ceramics
  • Mountain Mama Merch
  • Twisted Drips: resin
  • Madie's Quality Creations: clay jewelry
  • Nannu's Wreath Shop: wreaths
  • TM Leathercraft
  • Willows and Wool
  • TJ's Tumblers
  • Rachel's Stained Glass
  • Pink Buggy Designs
  • Fur & Bers
  • Moonlighting Pens
  • Jani's Jewels
  • Amanda's Designs
  • Lundy Design
  • Young Artist (Maria Greenwood family)
  • Leigh Anne Cassell: drawings
  • Hammer Glamour 925: jewelry
  • Rocky Bottom Farm
  • True Faith Creationz: sea glass jewelry and gifts
  • Nadya's Art Gallery
  • Can't Afford Diamonds
  • Grace's Family Farm
  • The Glass Suitcase
  • Laser Tek Creations LLC
  • JD Woodoworking
  • Bob Soule' Art
  • Fioland Terraria
  • PJ Designs
  • Farmhouse Bakery LLC: young artist
  • Picture This Plus
  • Unbroken Publishing, LLC
  • Jennifer Ransom Art
  • Faint Hope Designs
  • Aunt Beans Gourmet POpcorn
  • Harpers Ferry Chocolatier
  • The Awesome Quilt
  • Pearl's Crafts & Homegoods
  • DJ's Door Decor
  • Sweet Homeplace
  • Uniquely Yours
  • Julie Gross Paintings
  • The Sagebrush Shack
  • Quail & Cardinal
  • Essential Balms

Food trucks:

  • Fried Rite 4U
  • Travelin' Toms Coffee
  • Kona Ice of Martinsburg
  • Fed Up Food Truck
  • Titan BBQ
  • Tacos Mixto Food Truck
  • La Cocina WV
  • Papa's Chicken & Ribs Catering Co.

Nonprofit: Caroline Orr: Girl Scout Troop

Music: 11am to 1pm: Stephen Wade Crouse

1pm to 3pm: Dan Cronin: The Back Porch String Band

Craggy Island: 3pm to 5pm

C.Fisher? Flag performer

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
