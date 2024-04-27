Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival
to
Sam Michael's Park 235 Sam Michael's Lane, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia 25425
Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival
The 7th annual Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival: Spring Fest will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 at beautiful Sam Michael's Park in Harpers Ferry, WV! Located at the Columns, beautiful wooded area. Free admission, door prizes, kid's games, 70 Blue Ridge artisans with 100% handcrafted gifts, live music, and food trucks!
Congratulations to the following artists selected for the April 27, 2024 festival!
Shade's Farm (organizer, Curt)
Drakiln Glass (organizer, Mike)
Wild Rose Soap Co. (organizer, Michelle)
C. Leona Designs LLC
Manda's Crafty Corner
Firefly the Fairy Cats Magical Creations
Good Vibes Pottery
Shallow Creek Acrylics
Sacred Totems
Guide House Gardens
Cakes by Ashton, LLC
Foliage Fanatics
Athena's Home Goods
Terry's Wild Divine
Express Yourself WV
Appalachian Botanical Co
The Farmer's Daughter's Flowers
Butterbar's Bench
Fibers N Nature
Firefly Home Furnishings
Janis Jewels
JoyGems
Pearl's Crafts & Homegoods
Holistic Creations
Heavenly Treasures Pottery
Nadya's Art Gallerty
Bob O'Connor Books
Shenandoah Metal Fab
Uniquely Yours
Julie Gross Artist
Fioland Terraria
Spellbound Studios
Chix and Wix
True Faith Creationz
Wild & Wonderful Workshop
The Bits and Bops Shop
Darling Dots Designs
James Horner: Wood bowls
For the Birds
The Sagebrush Shack LLC
RoMarie Clay
E3D Printing Studio
Crystal Flipz Designs x2
Druids Garden Tea Company
Wood Shop Pottery
D&M Wood Design x 2
Woodchuckers Woodworks
Book 'N Dog Treats
Mark Baker Designs
Cotswold Downs Crafts
My Dog & Me Barkery and Boutique LLC
Alpha Earl Apps, LLC
M.E. Designs
Artsifi Gems