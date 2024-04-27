× Expand Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival

The 7th annual Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival: Spring Fest will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 at beautiful Sam Michael's Park in Harpers Ferry, WV! Located at the Columns, beautiful wooded area. Free admission, door prizes, kid's games, 70 Blue Ridge artisans with 100% handcrafted gifts, live music, and food trucks!

Congratulations to the following artists selected for the April 27, 2024 festival!

Shade's Farm (organizer, Curt)

Drakiln Glass (organizer, Mike)

Wild Rose Soap Co. (organizer, Michelle)

C. Leona Designs LLC

Manda's Crafty Corner

Firefly the Fairy Cats Magical Creations

Good Vibes Pottery

Shallow Creek Acrylics

Sacred Totems

Guide House Gardens

Cakes by Ashton, LLC

Foliage Fanatics

Athena's Home Goods

Terry's Wild Divine

Express Yourself WV

Appalachian Botanical Co

The Farmer's Daughter's Flowers

Butterbar's Bench

Fibers N Nature

Firefly Home Furnishings

Janis Jewels

JoyGems

Pearl's Crafts & Homegoods

Holistic Creations

Heavenly Treasures Pottery

Nadya's Art Gallerty

Bob O'Connor Books

Shenandoah Metal Fab

Uniquely Yours

Julie Gross Artist

Fioland Terraria

Spellbound Studios

Chix and Wix

True Faith Creationz

Wild & Wonderful Workshop

The Bits and Bops Shop

Darling Dots Designs

James Horner: Wood bowls

For the Birds

The Sagebrush Shack LLC

RoMarie Clay

E3D Printing Studio

Crystal Flipz Designs x2

Druids Garden Tea Company

Wood Shop Pottery

D&M Wood Design x 2

Woodchuckers Woodworks

Book 'N Dog Treats

Mark Baker Designs

Cotswold Downs Crafts

My Dog & Me Barkery and Boutique LLC

Alpha Earl Apps, LLC

M.E. Designs

Artsifi Gems