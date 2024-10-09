Blue Highway Fest

The Blue Highway Fest in Big Stone Gap, VA started in 2022. This part of Virginia has suffered greatly from the loss of coal mining jobs, one of the goals of Blue Highway Fest is to bring more vitality back to the region. The festival features the band Blue Highway Fest along with many other outstanding bluegrass artists and musicians.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
