Join us for the 22nd  Annual Blowing Rock WinterFest, January 23-26, 2020 and enjoy the fun side of winter.  Events include the icy Polar Bear Plunge in Chetola Lake, WinterFeast - 15 Restaurants under one roof, WinterFashion Show, ice carving in Memorial Park, Rotary Chili Cookoff & Tasting, winter art events at the museum, Winter Beer Garden and more!