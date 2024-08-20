The Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival is a four-day, open enrollment plein air painting event. It takes place in the beautiful mountainous area surrounding the town of Blowing Rock in western North Carolina, from Tuesday, August 20th, to Saturday, August 24th, 2024. The festival aims to bring painters together from around the world to paint outside in the fresh air while getting to know each other and sharing their work. The event prompts applicants to explore the unique Blowing Rock architecture, spectacular Blue Ridge Mountain views, and overall Appalachian feel of one of the most scenic areas in the country.

After four days of painting "en plein air," painters are invited to display their completed works at the "Wet Paint" Art Show & Sale on Saturday, August 24th. Collectors and the public are invited to attend this impressive display of Plein Air paintings to both view and purchase the unique works that highlight the incredible beauty of the High Country. In 2023, BRAHM sold 128 of the 166 pieces submitted for the Wet Paint Sale.

All submitted art to the art show will be entered into a judged plein air painting competition. Artist Registration is below. Wet Paint Sale shopping reservations will be made available Spring 2024. For sponsorship information, contact Jennifer@BlowingRockMuseum.org .

Visit BlowingRock.com for lodging information. This is a busy tourism season, so book lodging early.