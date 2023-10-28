Blowing Rock Halloween Festival

Downtown Blowing Rock NC 1036 Main St, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Join Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation for tons of FREE fun with a full afternoon of spooky activities! From downtown trick-or-treating to the famous Monster March, this is among the best Halloween events for kids of ALL ages. Memorial Park, located right in the middle of downtown, is the center for all the fun!

Festivals & Fairs
828-295-5222
