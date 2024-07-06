Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade

2024 4th of July Parade

Saturday July 6, 10:00 am

Join the town of Blowing Rock for the best small-town Main Street parade you’ll find anywhere! Local families, musicians, organizations, and characters celebrate the holiday with a patriotic procession. The parade is usually 40 minutes to an hour long.

*PLEASE NOTE the 10am Parade Time!

In addition, Main Street will be closed to parking from midnight the night before, to just after the parade (12am-11am on July 6). No parking on Main Street for the parade will ensure better visibility and safety! To make parking easy, a complimentary shuttle service will run from the parking lot at Shoppes on the Parkway to Main Street, beginning at 8:00am. The shuttle will run continuously through 2:00 pm.

After the parade, enjoy holiday shopping and dining around town until ready to return to your vehicle, then check out what’s new at Shoppes on the Parkway!