Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade

2024 4th of July Parade

Saturday July 6, 10:00 am

Join the town of Blowing Rock for the best small-town Main Street parade you’ll find anywhere! Local families, musicians, organizations, and characters celebrate the holiday with a patriotic procession. The parade is usually 40 minutes to an hour long.

*PLEASE NOTE the 10am Parade Time! 

In addition, Main Street will be closed to parking from midnight the night before, to just after the parade (12am-11am on July 6). No parking on Main Street for the parade will ensure better visibility and safety! To make parking easy, a complimentary shuttle service will run from the parking lot at Shoppes on the Parkway to Main Street, beginning at 8:00am. The shuttle will run continuously through 2:00 pm.

After the parade, enjoy holiday shopping and dining around town until ready to return to your vehicle, then check out what’s new at Shoppes on the Parkway!

Downtown Blowing Rock NC 1036 Main St, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
