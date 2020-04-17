"Blooming in The Carolinas" Quilt Show

The Foothills Piecemakers Quilting Guild is celebrating 37 years and having their biennial quilts how Friday April 17 from 9am-5pm and Saturday April 18 from 9am to 3:30pm Over 200 quilts/quilted items will be on display. Viewers and vendors will judge the quilts. There will be vendors on site, gorgeous queen size raffle quilt, basket and surprises, as well as silent auction items. $6 entry fee, children under 12 are free with an adult.